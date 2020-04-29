|
|
ROME, Richard J. Died peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale after a courageous fight with COVID-19. Thanks to the kindness of the HRC staff, Richard's family was able to be with him via FaceTime during his last days, which was a great comfort. Richard was born in Monroe, Louisiana on March 7, 1929 to Frederick Otto and Emma Smith Rosenbaum. Richard was the loving father of Emily L. Rome, his daughter from his previous marriage to Carol L. Cheney of Hamden, Connecticut and is also survived by his son-in-law, Bill Mone and his two adored grandchildren, Isabel and Charlotte Mone of Wellesley. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HRC in Richard's memory: Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131 https://www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving
View the online memorial for Richard J. ROME
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020