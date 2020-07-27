|
SHEA, Richard J. Of Plymouth, peacefully passed away Friday, surrounded by family. In addition to being a loved father, husband and brother, "Rick" was a respected attorney whose talent and generosity touched many in his time. Rick's compassion and optimism was matched only by his abiding sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Christine, children Erin and Brendan, son-in-law Brian McCabe and beloved dog Darla. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's name can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute's Center for Neuro-Oncology. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020