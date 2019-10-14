Boston Globe Obituaries
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
100 Landham Rd.
Sudbury, MA
View Map
TRAINOR, Richard J. Age 72, of Acton, formerly Cambridge, Oct. 11, 2019. Son of the late Joseph & Helen (Pratti) Trainor. Survived by beloved wife of 35 years, Nancy A. (Quist); children Richard Jr., Sean & Robbie Trainor, & Kristen Radvill; granddaughter Emily Trainor; brothers Joseph & James Trainor; sisters Diane Kilgarriff & Shirley Gillen; & many nieces, nephews & their families. Funeral Mass Sat., Oct.19th, at 11 A.M. in St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Rd., Sudbury, MA. Reception following in the parish hall. Burial is private. There are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd., Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
