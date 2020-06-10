Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Swampscott Cemetery
400 Essex St.
Swampscott, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD YANIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. YANIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. YANIS Obituary
YANIS, Richard J. Formerly of Salem, on June 9, in Sudbury. Beloved husband of Bertha (Kvetkas) Waleyko Yanis and devoted father of Katherine Barber of Wakefield. Also leaves 6 stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Calling Hours at the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main St., UPTON, Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. Graveside Services with military honors Friday at 11 a.m. in Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex St., Swampscott. For Richard's complete obituary, please visit

www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -