YANIS, Richard J. Formerly of Salem, on June 9, in Sudbury. Beloved husband of Bertha (Kvetkas) Waleyko Yanis and devoted father of Katherine Barber of Wakefield. Also leaves 6 stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Calling Hours at the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main St., UPTON, Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. Graveside Services with military honors Friday at 11 a.m. in Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex St., Swampscott. For Richard's complete obituary, please visit
www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020