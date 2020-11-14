BRADLEY, Richard James Educator, Athlete Aged 91, passed away peacefully, with family by his side and with him in spirit, on November 10, 2020 in Saratoga, CA. One of five children, Richard "Dick" was born August 18, 1929 in Boston, MA to Mary Kennedy Bradley and Bernard Bradley. Dick graduated from Watertown High School where he excelled as an athlete, particularly in ice hockey. Dick was elected to the Watertown High School Athletic Hall of Fame on the first ballot in May of 1992. At Boston University he earned a BS in Science and starred as goalie for the BU Terriers. He was named to the 1952 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team and briefly served as back-up goalie for the Boston Bruins. Dick served his country as a US Marine earning the rank of Captain. He married Joan, the love of his life in December of 1952 and they moved to Berlin, NH where he taught science at Berlin Jr-Sr High School and coached the BHS hockey team eventually to a state championship over archrival powerhouse Notre Dame. He also played amateur hockey for the Berlin Maroons. In October of 2013, Dick was elected to the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder of the sport in the state of NH. The positive impact he had on so many others is a testament to his commitment and the power of sports to change lives. Touching lives and helping others is his great legacy. In 1966, Dick joined the staff of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, one of the oldest internationally recognized regional accrediting associations in the U.S.,as the Director of Evaluation for the Commission on Public Secondary Schools. He received an honorary Doctor of Science and Education from Nasson College in 1970. In 1973, Dr. Bradley was named as the Association's Executive Director/CEO. He was a visionary driver of quality standards of education in U.S. schools and colleges. During his twenty-five year tenure with NEASC, Bradley anticipated and prioritized the development of partnerships between schools, colleges and outside funders, establishing the Office of School/College Relations. He created the Committee on American and International Schools Abroad (CAISA) which today has accredited over 100 schools around the world. After his retirement in 1992, Dick served as a Trustee for Endicott College and consulted in various educational initiatives. A highly respected educator, coach and mentor, Dick was most proud of his family and treasured his role as Dad (and Grandpa) and husband of Joan. His kids all having a good education and career opportunities was a great source of pride. He was a loud supporter at their hockey games, gymnastics meets, graduations and all milestones of life. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bernard, his brother Bob, his sister Virginia and most recently his wife of 66 years, Joan Bradley. Dick is survived by their four children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews: his daughter Pamela J. Bradley and partner Rob Stewart of Beverly, MA; his son Michael R. Bradley and his wife Janet McTammany Bradley of Saratoga Springs, NY, his son Douglas P. Bradley and his wife Deb Barry of Nashua, NH, and his daughter Penny Ann Bradley of Saratoga, CA; his grandchildren Jenna Bradley, Shaun Bradley, Rebecca Reyes, Greg Reyes, Jr., Nicolas Janson and Chad Janson. He is also survived by his special niece/caregiver Kathleen Quist Janson and Kathleen's husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, CA and his sister Carol Champagne of Houston, TX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dick will be interred at a private Graveside Service on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at St. Henry's Church cemetery, Averill Park, NY. To send a note or leave condolences for his family, please visit www.perrykomdat.com
A Celebration of the lives of Dick and Joan Bradley will be hosted by the family next year when we are able to gather together again in person.