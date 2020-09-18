1/
RICHARD JAMES CROSS
CROSS, Richard James Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington, Sept. 15. Richard was the beloved son of Francis & Mary Lou (Kiley) Cross of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington. He was the loving brother of Stephen Cross & his wife Linda of Boynton Beach, FL, Lisa Goguen & her husband Dennis of Andover, Sheila Cross-Lunde of North Attleborough, Ann Thompson & her husband Michael of Woburn, Peter Cross of Woburn, and Michael Cross & his wife Lisa of Middleton. He was the uncle of 15 nieces and nephews and 7 grandnieces and nephews. He was the beloved grandson of the late Richard & Mary (Casey) Kiley and Gertrude (Cross) & James McGurl. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Monday, September 21 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and online streaming of the Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or directions see www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
