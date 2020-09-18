CROSS, Richard James Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington, Sept. 15. Richard was the beloved son of Francis & Mary Lou (Kiley) Cross of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington. He was the loving brother of Stephen Cross & his wife Linda of Boynton Beach, FL, Lisa Goguen & her husband Dennis of Andover, Sheila Cross-Lunde of North Attleborough, Ann Thompson & her husband Michael of Woburn, Peter Cross of Woburn, and Michael Cross & his wife Lisa of Middleton. He was the uncle of 15 nieces and nephews and 7 grandnieces and nephews. He was the beloved grandson of the late Richard & Mary (Casey) Kiley and Gertrude (Cross) & James McGurl. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Monday, September 21 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, video tribute, and online streaming of the Funeral Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or directions see www.burlingtoncatholicma.org