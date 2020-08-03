|
|
DOYLE, Richard James Age 74, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on July 31, 2020. Richard, also known as Dick to many, was born on October 25, 1945 to a large Irish Catholic family, the youngest of nine children to William and Marie (Gallahue) Doyle of Newton Center. Dick is survived by his 2 sons, Stephen Doyle and his wife Dinara of Littleton, MA and Paul Doyle and his wife Karen of Powder Springs, GA, his siblings, Patricia Flanagan of Sagamore Beach and Jack Doyle of Cotuit, his former wife, Diane Doyle of Kennesaw, GA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dick will be forever remembered and loved by his four grandchildren: Paul, James, Keane and Cullen. Following the footsteps of his father, uncle Jay and many of his siblings, Dick was a proud graduate of Boston College, class of 1967. He was a big Boston sports fan, but all who knew him would agree that Dick had a special passion for the New England Patriots. He would do his part of cheering them on and following superstitions that were proven to help the team. Watching the games with his sons and wearing his favorite Patriots shirts always brought good luck to the NE Patriots. Dick accomplished a lot in his life, working hard for many years at 3COM and many other companies, but his biggest accomplishment and pride were his grandkids. In 2008, he gained the honorary title of "Pa" when his first grandson was born, which changed his life. Dick dedicated every free minute of the rest of his life making himself available to his grandchildren. He played a key role in helping raise Paul and James: babysitting them when they were younger, spending countless hours on the floor playing, stacking blocks, rolling balls, building legos, and much more. He spent hours at a kids table patiently coloring with crayons teaching the boys how to stay within the lines while having serious conversations about sports, superheroes, and many other important or silly topics. As the kids grew, their interests changed, activities became more involved and required travel at times, but one thing remained constant: Pa was always available to be there for the boys and cheer them on. While Keane and Cullen were not close in geographical proximity, they were always right there in his heart and his thoughts daily. He often talked about them, followed them on all social media channels available, enjoyed watching their videos, read about them on Karen's blog, and loved hearing when older grandkids shared stories and love for their cousins. Pa loved to keep up with news and sports via his laptop and being the nosy little toddlers they were, Keane and Cullen would always climb up next to Pa or onto his lap during his visits to GA, to see what he was doing. Pa would always let them tap the buttons and choose endless loops of nursery rhymes. Pa was always accessible to them. Listening to their stories, answering their questions, sharing details of his own life as a child. Praising their achievements as they desperately tried to keep up and emulate their older cousins. He was patient, encouraging, supportive and selfless when it came to his grandkids. With Pa, they always knew they were loved. He would beam with pride and love each time all four grandkids were together as he could see the grandkids continue to admire each other and have a special bond as much as his own sons continue to have. In his final days, Dick reflected on his life and said many times how lucky he's been to have his sons, their wives and grandchildren in his life. His last 12 years were especially wonderful, filled with joy and love for his grandkids. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, on Thursday, August 6th, at 10am. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dick may be made to Food Allergy Research and Education, 7901 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 240, McLean, VA 22102 or www.foodallergy.org For directions or guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020