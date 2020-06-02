|
MANNING, Richard James Age 81, of Duxbury, passed away on May 31. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Manning. He leaves behind his daughters, Patricia Thayer and husband, John of Marshfield, Cheryl of Duxbury, Christine and her husband, Jody Stoddard of Gloucester; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was born and raised in Boston before moving to Duxbury in 1970 where he opened and co-owned Scoreboard Sporting Goods, an integral part of the Duxbury community. He enjoyed sports and was involved in Duxbury youth recreation coaching many of his daughters sports teams. On Friday nights you would find Richard in the bleachers watching Duxbury basketball games or part of the "chain gang" during the high school football season. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball in the men's adult softball league.
He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and taking trips with the family. On Sunday's they would pack up the family station wagon and head out on road trips all over New England. Each year the family would head down to Disney World. Their favorite destination will always be Ireland, where they traveled often. Along with their travels to Ireland, they also loved listening to Irish music, especially their favorites Noel Henry and Andy Cooney.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes foundation or St Jude Hospital.
Due to the current health pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial in Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. Arrangements made by Shepherd Funeral Home in KINGSTON Shepherd Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020