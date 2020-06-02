Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD JAMES MANNING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD JAMES MANNING Obituary
MANNING, Richard James Age 81, of Duxbury, passed away on May 31. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Manning. He leaves behind his daughters, Patricia Thayer and husband, John of Marshfield, Cheryl of Duxbury, Christine and her husband, Jody Stoddard of Gloucester; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was born and raised in Boston before moving to Duxbury in 1970 where he opened and co-owned Scoreboard Sporting Goods, an integral part of the Duxbury community. He enjoyed sports and was involved in Duxbury youth recreation coaching many of his daughters sports teams. On Friday nights you would find Richard in the bleachers watching Duxbury basketball games or part of the "chain gang" during the high school football season. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball in the men's adult softball league.

He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and taking trips with the family. On Sunday's they would pack up the family station wagon and head out on road trips all over New England. Each year the family would head down to Disney World. Their favorite destination will always be Ireland, where they traveled often. Along with their travels to Ireland, they also loved listening to Irish music, especially their favorites Noel Henry and Andy Cooney.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes foundation or St Jude Hospital.

Due to the current health pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial in Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. Arrangements made by Shepherd Funeral Home in KINGSTON Shepherd Funeral Homes

(781) 293-6325
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -