NEE, Richard James Richard Nee, of Honolulu, died July 23, age 84. One of six children of the late Coleman and Irene Nee, Rick grew up in South Boston, graduated from Boston College and earned a law degree from Suffolk University. After serving in the U.S. Army, he had a long career with the Federal General Services Administration. Rick loved family and friends and loved showing visitors the very best of the places he lived. He was predeceased by his brother, Father Robert Nee, OFM. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Churchill; former wives, Mary McCarthy and Brenda Dang; sisters, Sister Judith Nee and Patti Curran and her husband, Mark; brothers, Edward and David and his wife, Joan; niece, Colleen Curran and her husband, Chris Benson; nephews, Christopher and Jonathan Nee and their spouses, Becky O'Brien and Sunshine McBride; grandnieces, Teagan and Riley; grandnephews, Brady and Connor Nee. The family thanks all who supported Rick in his last years, especially the staff at Kalakaua Gardens. A memorial service and interment at the Punchbowl will be held at a date to be determined. Condolences may be posted at kudoboard, https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/EQrhlZFn Visiting Hours: None
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020