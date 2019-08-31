|
FLANNIGAN, Richard Johnson Of Melrose, Massachusetts. Passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by cherished wife, Elizabeth Lucy (Galley), with whom he shared 59 years of marriage, until her death in 2014. Devoted Father of Joanne Cotton and her husband Daniel Cotton. Beloved grandfather of Michael Murphy, Maxwell Cotton, and Madison Cotton. Father and grandfather to Barbara Murphy and Kaitlyn Murphy. Born in 1927 and lifelong resident of Melrose. In 1945 Richard left Melrose High School to enlist in the Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II in Guam. Attended a secondary education program at Burdett School of Business. Employed by State Street Bank and Trust Company as a Senior Trust Officer for 42 years. After retirement, Richard worked at MassBank in the same capacity. Longest standing proud member of Bellevue Golf Club where he served as President and had a hole-in-one. A well-known philanthropist, his many charitable affiliations include The Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, which he was an original and founding member, he served as a Trustee on the Board of the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, and Lowell Visiting Nurses Association. With his wife, Richard created a free program to teach local children to ski at Mt. Hood Golf Course in Melrose, as well as established a ski and skate swap for children to obtain equipment. Richard was an avid skier. He served on the ski patrol at Mount Washington. He was on the Massa-Schussers ski team where he met his beloved wife. Cherished memories include numerous summers on Wingaersheek beach in Gloucester, MA, traveling with his wife and family. Family and friends are invited to gather in honor of Richard's life during Visiting Hours at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE, MA, on Wednesday, September 4, from 4-7 pm, and for his Funeral at First Congregational Church, 121 West Foster St., Melrose, MA, on Thursday, September 5, at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richard Flannigan Fund of the Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176. Special thanks to the staff at the Residents at Melrose Station and Merrimack Valley Hospice for their diligent care at end of life. Life celebration by Gately Funeral Home. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019