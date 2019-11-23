|
BIEDERMAN, CDR. Richard Joseph "Dick" '51 CEC United States Navy, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2019.
CDR. Biederman was born in Chicago in 1928. His love for his country started early, when he served as Cadet Corporate Commander in his high school's ROTC unit at Morgan Park Military Academy. He attended the University of Chicago before beginning at Annapolis Naval Academy, where he graduated in 1951.
CDR. Biederman also received advanced degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Boston University.
After graduating from the Naval Academy, CDR. Biederman served in the Korean War on the reserve carrier, Antietam. Upon his return, he was transferred to the Civil Engineer Corps and married the girl-next-door, Barbara Ann Greene. They had two boys, Scott and Eric.
Biederman held numerous positions in the Navy, taking his family to New York, San Diego, Pensacola, Nevada, Trinidad and Rhode Island.
His most rewarding assignment was the Cold War mission of building a vital communications link to our fleet missile submarines near Marathon, Greece. Biederman retired from the Navy in a ceremony aboard the U.S.S. Constitution in the Boston Harbor.
He loved his family and role of "Poppa" to his two grandchildren, and could be found helping with science fair projects, watching soccer games and plays and offering his advice and wisdom.
Throughout his life, he was an avid skier, tennis player, and enjoyed golf, bridge, classical music and model railroading. He was well-known for the trains that ran through his house, entertaining numerous children-and adults-throughout the years.
CDR. Biederman was predeceased by his son, Eric Biederman. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara A. Biederman of Lexington, MA, son Scott Biederman and daughter-in-law Patti Biederman of Holderness, NH, granddaughter Kerri (Biederman) Dutile and her husband, Nate of Meredith, NH, and grandson Bryan Biederman and his wife, Whitney of Meredith, NH. CDR. Biederman deeply loved and cherished time with his great-grandchildren, Reese and Hayden Dutile and Arpin and Wilx Biederman, who affectionately called him "Sleeping Poppa," after seeing one too many cat-naps on the couch. He is also survived by cousin, Marlin, his sister-in-law Carol Halton and her husband Fred Halton and nephew Kevin Kiely and his spouse Sherry, niece Kathy Brotherton and her spouse Jim, niece Susie Ennis and her spouse Tom and niece Karen Fichtel and her spouse Ed.
A Funeral Service will take place at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Private interment Trinity Cemetery, Holderness, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the United States Naval Academy, Foundation 247, King George Street, Annapolis, MD 21408, or United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20004.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019