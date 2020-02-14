Boston Globe Obituaries
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
55 Commercial Street
Weymouth, MA
View Map
RICHARD JOSEPH CUSHING Obituary
CUSHING, Richard Joseph Of Braintree, February 13, age 79. Loving husband of Louise M. Cushing of Braintree. Loving father of Colleen Booker and husband Timothy of Abington and Richard Cushing, Jr. Beloved brother of Mary "Cathy" Kelley of Braintree, Joan Sullivan of Weymouth, Edward Cushing of Montana, Joseph Cushing of Braintree, William Cushing of Braintree, Thomas Cushing of Bridgewater, and the late Leonard Cushing, Robert Cushing, Paul Cushing, and Rosemary Viola. Loving grandfather of Emily and Molly Booker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Monday, February 17 from 4 to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, 55 Commercial Street, Weymouth at 10:30am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or . For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
