FLIPPIN, Richard Joseph Flippin, Richard Joseph., 70, passed on January 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. From Norton and originally from Hyde Park, Quincy and Dorchester. Loving husband and life partner of 35 years of Maureen England. Adored Father of Jared, Molly and Cait Flippin and "papa" to Mason Richard Boyle. Son of the late Anna (Kelly) and Willis Flippin (retired BPD) Brother of William (retired BPD) Jerry, Maryann Smyth and the late John (Jackie). Brother-in-law to Robert England (Rosemary), Joseph England (Mary Lou), Ellen McDonough, Sister Kathie Shea, MMM, Patricia England, Donna Flippin, Pamela Flippin and the late Donna Smyth. Former Bourne police Officer and retired from the City of Boston. Graduate of Cathedral HS Boston and alumni of Quincy and Stonehill colleges. Past Commander of Cecil B. Fogg American Legion Post, Past President of the Eastern Football League. Former member of the Massachusetts Architectural Access Board, appointed by then Governor Mitt Romney. Richard volunteered and entered the USMC under the buddy program with his best friend, Terry Kelly. He returned home from Vietnam damaged and he suffered on a daily basis right up until the day he left us. 100% combat related disabled veteran, Purple Heart recipient, in addition to many other medals and awards. Richard loved his family, his country and football, in that order. Richard also leaves behind his beloved dog, Jimmy.We will honor his request for no service and he will be buried at sea by the US NAVY. The family will hold a celebration of his honorable life at Florian Hall, 55 Hallet Street, Dorchester on Monday, January 13th from 5PM-8PM. The family requests that you share with us any photos you have of Rich at the celebration of his life. Photo boards will be available for the display of the photos.The family also requests that donations be made in Richard's name to either Cops for Kids With Cancer, PO BOX 850956, Braintree, MA 02185 or The House of Possibilities, 350 Washington St., Easton, MA 02356. The family would also like to acknowledge the incredible staff at the West Roxbury VA Hospital. They treated him with the utmost respect and top notch care. We will be forever grateful for their kindness. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020