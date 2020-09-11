1/
RICHARD JOSEPH HANAFIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANAFIN, Richard Joseph Of Burlington, Sept. 10. Retired MDC Police Officer. Beloved husband of Noreen (Anderson). Loving father of the late Kevin, Brian & his wife Debbie of Woburn, Eileen Ferren & her husband Jack of Burlington, Richard & his wife Noelle of Burlington, John & his wife Beverly of Burlington, Michael of Wilmington. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Kerry, Jessica, Patrick, Monique, Christina & Thomas Hanafin, Brittany Montalto and Shayla & Shaun Ferren. Great-grandfather of Addison Hanafin, Laura & Vincent Montalto and Reilly Woods. Brother of Marie O'Connell & her husband Harry of Arlington and the late Lorraine Dynan & her late husband Robert and the late John Hanafin & his wife Diane of Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, Sept. 14. Police and Fire may pay their respects from 4-5 p.m. and the public from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10. There is a 100-person limitation at the church. The Mass will be live-streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Richard's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Services will conclude with Military Honors and Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net For directions, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved