HANAFIN, Richard Joseph Of Burlington, Sept. 10. Retired MDC Police Officer. Beloved husband of Noreen (Anderson). Loving father of the late Kevin, Brian & his wife Debbie of Woburn, Eileen Ferren & her husband Jack of Burlington, Richard & his wife Noelle of Burlington, John & his wife Beverly of Burlington, Michael of Wilmington. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Kerry, Jessica, Patrick, Monique, Christina & Thomas Hanafin, Brittany Montalto and Shayla & Shaun Ferren. Great-grandfather of Addison Hanafin, Laura & Vincent Montalto and Reilly Woods. Brother of Marie O'Connell & her husband Harry of Arlington and the late Lorraine Dynan & her late husband Robert and the late John Hanafin & his wife Diane of Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Monday, Sept. 14. Police and Fire may pay their respects from 4-5 p.m. and the public from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10. There is a 100-person limitation at the church. The Mass will be live-streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Richard's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Services will conclude with Military Honors and Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, MA 01803. For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
For directions, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org