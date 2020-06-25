Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RICHARD JOSEPH SOTIR

SOTIR, Richard Joseph Of Norfolk, June 23, 2020, age 69. Beloved husband of Mary E. Feldman. Loving father of Vanessa Scungio and her husband, Shawn, of Uxbridge and Alexander Sotir and his wife, Tayler, of Londonderry, New Hampshire. Brother of Constance Sotir-Kane and her husband, Timothy Kane, of Wrentham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Dick's Life Celebration on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM and Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
