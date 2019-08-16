Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD COONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD K. COONEY


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD K. COONEY Obituary
COONEY, Richard K. "Chips" Of Bedford, formerly of Malden & Wakefield, August 14, 2019, age 79. Loving father of Kevin, Karin & Katherine Cooney. Also survived by his beloved pet Missy and numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Followed by a Funeral Service & Military Honors at 7:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. US Navy Vietnam War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A, 350 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now