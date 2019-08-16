|
COONEY, Richard K. "Chips" Of Bedford, formerly of Malden & Wakefield, August 14, 2019, age 79. Loving father of Kevin, Karin & Katherine Cooney. Also survived by his beloved pet Missy and numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Followed by a Funeral Service & Military Honors at 7:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. US Navy Vietnam War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A, 350 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019