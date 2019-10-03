|
DUNN, Richard K. Age 84, of Concord, formerly of Braintree, October 2, 2019. Devoted husband for 61 years of Carol (Coppola) Dunn. Loving father of Cheryl Glover and her husband Garnet of Concord and Richard Dunn of Concord. Proud grandfather of Olivia and Savannah Glover, both of Concord. In keeping with Dick's wishes, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org). For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019