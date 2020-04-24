|
SCALISE, Richard K. Of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. Born in Newton, MA son of the late Salvatore and Angela (Pascuzzi) Scalise. Beloved husband of Carole (Maggioli) Scalise, with whom he shared 10 days shy of 49 beautiful years together. Loving and proud father of Richard (Rick) Scalise, Jr. of Lexington.
He is survived by a loving family consisting of many cousins from the Pascuzzi and Scalise families, as well as through marriage known as "Uncle Dick" to his nephews, niece, great-nephews and great-niece.
Richard attended Newton HS, and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Boston College, as well as his Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School. He practiced law for 50 years, was past president of the Waltham Kiwanis Club and a member of the Waltham Triad Lodge. He enjoyed yearly cruises with his wife and family, singing while his son played piano, hosting pool parties and cookouts, car shows, driving Corvettes with his son, watching Seinfeld, attending concerts, his poodle Beau, and was always smiling.
Services for Richard are in the care of Douglass Funeral Home in LEXINGTON, MA and will be private, due to the current viral crisis. He will be entombed in a crypt at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree, MA. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020