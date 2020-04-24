Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SCALISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD K. SCALISE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD K. SCALISE Obituary
SCALISE, Richard K. Of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. Born in Newton, MA son of the late Salvatore and Angela (Pascuzzi) Scalise. Beloved husband of Carole (Maggioli) Scalise, with whom he shared 10 days shy of 49 beautiful years together. Loving and proud father of Richard (Rick) Scalise, Jr. of Lexington.

He is survived by a loving family consisting of many cousins from the Pascuzzi and Scalise families, as well as through marriage known as "Uncle Dick" to his nephews, niece, great-nephews and great-niece.

Richard attended Newton HS, and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Boston College, as well as his Juris Doctor degree from Boston College Law School. He practiced law for 50 years, was past president of the Waltham Kiwanis Club and a member of the Waltham Triad Lodge. He enjoyed yearly cruises with his wife and family, singing while his son played piano, hosting pool parties and cookouts, car shows, driving Corvettes with his son, watching Seinfeld, attending concerts, his poodle Beau, and was always smiling.

Services for Richard are in the care of Douglass Funeral Home in LEXINGTON, MA and will be private, due to the current viral crisis. He will be entombed in a crypt at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree, MA. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -