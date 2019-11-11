|
|
MacNABB, Richard Kendall Of Canton, MA, and longtime resident of Dedham, MA, November 9, 2019. Richard, 87, was born on September 7, 1932 in Boston to the late Milton K. and Loretta Spurr MacNabb. He grew up in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester, graduated from Dorchester High School, and attended Boston State College and Harvard Extension School. Richard worked at the Francis Bitter National Magnet Laboratory at MIT for 35 years. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing off the jetty at Wells Beach, Maine, and road trips throughout New England and Eastern Canada and cruises to Bermuda, Mexico and Central and South America with his wife, Jean. He proudly wore the tartan of his Scottish ancestry. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean A. (Burke), his children Andrea and her husband Paul Calandrella of Lebanon, NH, Thomas and his wife Martha of Bernardsville, NJ, Jean Anne Gerrior of Canton, MA, Patricia and her husband Brian Monahan of Dedham, MA and Amy and Herbie Moy of East Taunton, MA, his grandchildren Theresa, Francis X. and Dominic Calandrella, Matthew MacNabb and his wife Allison, Brendan MacNabb and his partner Lydia Varesio, Rebecca and Joseph Gerrior, Bridget and Erin Monahan, and April and Apollo Moy. Brother of the late Loretta (Pat) Burke and Gerald MacNabb. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, November 13th, 4-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High St., Dedham on Thursday, November 14th at 11 o'clock. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's honor to of MA and RI, One Bullfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114 so that joyful memories can be created for ill children and their families. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019