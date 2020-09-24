THORNDIKE III, Richard King Commander Emeritus of the MA Society of Sons of the American Revolution Richard King Thorndike III was born on March 27, 1938 to Lucy Rantoul (Saltonstall) Thorndike and Richard King Thorndike Jr. in Boston. Richard was a direct descendant of Israel Thorndike. Upon Lucy's death, Richard K. Thorndike Jr. married Mary Mercy Bours, who was Richard's mother for the rest of his life. Richard attended the Dexter School in Brookline, graduated from Avon Old Farms in Avon, CT, and earned a bachelor's degree from Burdett College in Boston. Richard had a talent for project development and working with people. He was director of development for the United Fund, as well as the Emmanuel Church. For 19 years, he worked as head of building and grounds for the Landmark School in Prides Crossing. He was passionately involved in the community. He served as a board member and council for the headmaster at Avon Old Farms. He also served as director of development and board member for Camp Good News in Forestdale. He was a 50-year member and color guard commander with the MA Society of Sons of the American Revolution. His color guard had the distinct privilege of serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd for the bicentennial in 1976 and on the Britannica. He was a member of the board for Beverly Hospital and part of the Executive Committee of the local Republican Committee. He also served as president of the Paine Ave Association. He also delighted thousands of children as Santa Claus for 60 years. Richard had a lifelong relationship with the church and his Lord. He served as a Deacon and Chalice Bearer at Emmanuel Church in Boston, St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms, Christ's Church in Hamilton, and Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church in Danvers. He was also a Verger while at St. John's and, up until last week, he volunteered at the St. John's thrift shop. His interests included sailing, which he did as a member of the Manchester Yacht Club. He also loved horses and was a member of the Myopia Hunt club, as well as owner of Rock Garden Stables in Prides Crossing. He was a lover of music and a benefactor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, an Ambassador for the North Shore Music Theatre, and a member of the Lennox Club in the Berkshires at Tanglewood. As a consummate New Englander, he loved the ocean and was a member of the Singing Beach Club and Prides Beach Club. If he could not sail, he walked on the very familiar beach he knew since he was young. He also loved his Norwich Terriers (Curry, Tangel, Woody, Berry, Munchkin, Ashley, Bessy) and was part of the Norwich Terrier Society. He was recently a benefactor of Beth Israel-Lahey Clinic and grateful for their work and research. Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret Eyre Thorndike; his children, David Neal Thorndike (wife, Karin), Amanda Ward Thorndike, and Eliza Thorndike-Thissell (husband, John); his wife Margaret's daughter, Christine Myers-Tegeder (husband, Mark); his sisters, Rose Lee Thorndike Sprague (late husband, The Honorable George Sprague) and Sylvia Thorndike Pope (husband, Brad Meyer); his sister-in-law, Lydia Eyre Hoffman (husband, Harry); his grandchildren, Samuel Augustus Thorndike, William MacMaster Landry, John Aruthur Thissell Jr., Amy Grace Thissell, and Krissa Joan Thorndike; and his step-brother, Peter Archibald (wife, Barbara). He also dearly loved his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. A private family-only service was held because of current health restrictions. His live streamed funeral service can be viewed at www.campbellfuneral.com
. When it is possible, there will be a Celebration of his Life where all can attend. We have already been blessed with many flowers. If you would like to honor Richard's memory, please make a donation to Camp Good News, P.O. Box 1295, Forestdale, MA 02644. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com