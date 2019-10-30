|
|
TALANIAN, Richard Krikor Of Norwood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 27, 2019. Richard was the son of the late Dickran and Helen (Demirjian) Talanian of Dedham. Beloved husband of 58 years to his late wife, Anna (Sullivan). They met at the Callahan School in Norwood. Richard is the cherished brother of Robert Talanian and his wife Stephanie of Pittsfield, the late Roy Talanian and sister-in-law Mona Talanian of Lexington. Brother-in-law of Phyllis Sullivan of Quincy, Donna Sullivan of Franklin, Kenneth Cooney of West Roxbury, and the treasured brother-in-law of the late John, Laurence, Eugene, Francis, Mary B. Sullivan, Patricia Cooney, Bertha Sullivan and uncle to the late Mark Sullivan. He is also survived by his nieces Lori Talanian of Lexington, Kristin and her husband Joe of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Robyn and her husband John of Pittsfield, and is adored by his 32 nephews and nieces of the Sullivan and Cooney families and their loving members. Richard was the perfect example of "Once a Marine, always a Marine." After his tour of duty in the Marine Corps, he attended Boston State Teachers College. Richard was a devoted and highly regarded elementary school principal for the town of Norwood for 44 years. He loved his family, friends and his numerous trips to Ireland. He will be sorely missed. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life. Visiting Hours are Sunday, November 3rd from 4-8 pm at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 4th in St. Theresa of Avila Chapel at 10 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Richard Talanian Scholarship Fund, in care of the Oldham School, 165 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062 or to the . William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019