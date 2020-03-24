Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD COLANTUONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD L. COLANTUONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD L. COLANTUONI Obituary
COLANTUONI, Richard L. Of Norfolk, formerly of Dedham, March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Lee (Armstrong) Colantuoni for 52 years. Devoted father of Brian R. Colantuoni and his wife Shara of Foxboro, and the late Alan J. Colantuoni. Grandfather of Alan K. Colantuoni. Brother of David Colantuoni and his wife Maryellen of Bow, NH, Robert Colantuoni and his wife Beth of Dedham, the late Grace Morin and her surviving husband Thomas of Norfolk, and the late Lois Mammone and her surviving husband Steven of Dedham. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special cousin Peter Colantuoni of Dedham. Richard was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. He loved playing sports with his grandson and loved to be around his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -