COLANTUONI, Richard L. Of Norfolk, formerly of Dedham, March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Lee (Armstrong) Colantuoni for 52 years. Devoted father of Brian R. Colantuoni and his wife Shara of Foxboro, and the late Alan J. Colantuoni. Grandfather of Alan K. Colantuoni. Brother of David Colantuoni and his wife Maryellen of Bow, NH, Robert Colantuoni and his wife Beth of Dedham, the late Grace Morin and her surviving husband Thomas of Norfolk, and the late Lois Mammone and her surviving husband Steven of Dedham. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special cousin Peter Colantuoni of Dedham. Richard was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. He loved playing sports with his grandson and loved to be around his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020