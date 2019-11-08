Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD L. GALLAGHER

RICHARD L. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, Richard L. "Dick" Of Melrose, November 7, 2019. Devoted husband of Stella (Macaris) Gallagher of Melrose, his loving son Keith and wife Melinda Gallagher of Wakefield, his late loving son Donald "Donny" Gallagher, his sisters; Joan and husband Marty Grella of Venice, Florida, Linda and husband Larry Hyde of Lynn, and his late brother Robert Gallagher. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 8:30-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment with military honors at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield to follow. US Army Vietnam War Veteran & member of Iron Workers Local #7. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
