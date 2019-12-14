|
|
LeBLANC, Richard L. "Rick" Age 63, of Halifax, MA, formerly of Middleboro, MA, passed away unexpectedly December 11, 2019. He was the loving husband of Gail L. (Rozen) LeBlanc. Born January 9, 1956 in Boston, he was the son of the late Lionel C. and Joan F. (Lombard) LeBlanc. Rick was a 1975 graduate of Boston Trade High School and has lived in Middleboro for 30 years, and the past 3 years in Halifax, MA. He was former owner and operator of Lionel and Sons Towing in Dedham, and had worked as a driver for Shell Oil for 20 years, JP Noonan, and most recently Supreme Energy in Hanson. He was the director of Cape Cod No Name Riders and enjoyed camping, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. In addition to his wife Gail, he is survived by 3 sons Richie LeBlanc and his wife Christina, Bryan LeBlanc and his wife Danielle and Adam LeBlanc; 8 grandchildren; his brothers and sisters Gail Deneault and her husband Ken, Mike LeBlanc, Tom LeBlanc and his wife Betty, Marianne LeBlanc, Bill LeBlanc and Joanie Crisifulli and her husband Joe; a sister-in-law Jeanne LeBlanc and many nieces, nephews, cousin and extended family members. He was also the brother of the late Chuck LeBlanc. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4-8 PM, in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., LAKEVILLE, MA 02347. Rick's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Funeral Home, with Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Rick's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford Street Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-9655
View the online memorial for Richard L. "Rick" LeBLANC
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019