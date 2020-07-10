Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for RICHARD LOUD
RICHARD L. LOUD

RICHARD L. LOUD Obituary
LOUD, Richard L. Of Medford, July 7th. Beloved husband of Linda (Amicone) Loud. Stepfather of Gregory Deterding, Jr. and his wife Carrie of Saugus and Michael Deterding and his wife Amy of Medford. Grandfather of Taylor, Julia, Emily, Hailey, Brian and Max. Brother of David Loud, Sr. and his wife Diane of Medford. Uncle of David Loud, Jr. and his wife Julie of Ft. Myers. FL and Mark Loud of Medford. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Richard was raised and educated in Somerville. For many years he worked as Shipper and Receiver at the Carr Fastener Company in Cambridge. He also worked for the Ralph Pill Company prior to his retirement. Richard was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for several years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday July 14th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 13th from 4-7 PM. Social distancing and masks are a requirement for attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 37501. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
