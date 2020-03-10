Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Main St. Cemetery
Rowley, MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD L. "RICHIE" SANTIANO

RICHARD L. "RICHIE" SANTIANO Obituary
SANTIANO, Richard L. "Richie" At 63 years, unexpectedly, March 8th in Boxford, formerly of Saugus. Devoted son of Phyllis (Eramo) Santiano of Saugus and the late Michael J. Santiano, Jr. Cherished brother of Maureen D. Santiano, Rose Sarro, Robert J. Santiano & his wife Anne, all of Saugus & the late Michael J. Santiano, III. Dear uncle of Montana S. Santiano of Saugus & her partner William Jackson of Salem, Michael A. Santiano & his partner Ashley Wright of Haverhill, Maryanne Santiano & her fiancé, Matthew Williams of East Boston & Julie E. Santiano of Saugus & her partner Stephen Pizzi of Revere. Also lovingly survived by his companion, of 27 years, Cheryl A. Jarvis & her children, Denise E. Leigh, Kristen A. Stack, all of Woburn & Stephen P. Jarvis of Chelmsford. Several aunts, uncles & cousins also survive Richard. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Main St. Cemetery, Rowley. Visiting Hours are Thursday, March 12th in the Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. "Richie" spent over 15 years as a wholesale parts manager for Herb Chambers Chevrolet Dealership of Danvers. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
