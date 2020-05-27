|
SAVAGE, Richard L. "Dick" Tufts University Engineering Professor – 92 Richard "Dick" Savage died peacefully on May 23, 2020 with family and loved ones around him in the comfort of his longtime home at Robbins Brook Assisted Living Facility in Acton, MA. Born November 3, 1927 in South Portland, Maine to Leo and Emma (Boulier) Savage, Dick graduated from South Portland High School in 1945. As with so many of his generation, he enlisted to serve his country during WWII. An expanding Army engineering program recruited Dick, sending him initially to engineering classes at Norwich University in Vermont. He was honorably discharged in 1947 with the rank of Technician Fourth Grade. After his time in the Army, Dick went on to receive a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono, an M.S. from Northeastern University, and a National Science Foundation grant for further study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1950, Dick married Marion Larochelle, also from South Portland, and they moved to Boston, MA. Marion was his sweetheart always and they spent 53 wonderful years together until her death in 2003. Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Dick was a devout Roman Catholic and his strong faith supported him throughout life. Dick's lifelong professional passion was civil engineering. As a Professor of Civil Engineering at Tufts University for 40 years, he mentored hundreds of budding engineers, treating them with unending respect and encouraging their progress. Along with teaching, Dick was very engaged in the American Society of Civil Engineering, was a licensed Professional Engineer in 7 states, and had an active private engineering consulting practice. Dick loved life and embraced it with a positive outlook, a fun spirit, and a loving heart. His love of music permeated his life. Dick also loved spending time in Maine where he enjoyed sailing, canoeing, and being with friends and family. He was always up for a game of tennis and his southpaw serve would come with a spin few could return. In his later years, Dick had a very active happy life at Robbins Brook and the strength of this community shone through with the overwhelming outpouring of love, care, and support he received in his last weeks. Dick was preceded in death by his wife Marion, parents Leo and Emma Savage, and siblings Phyllis Toomey, Edward Savage, Marion Savage, and Jane Savage Palanza Coppola. He is survived by daughters Barbara Hanafin and Nancy Lunger, son Rick Savage, sons-in-law Tom Hanafin and Dave Lunger, daughter-in-law Lianna Savage, grandchildren Amy Myatt and her husband Jay, Sarah Hanafin, Julian Lunger, Courtney Lunger, great-grandchild Joshua Myatt, and many nieces and nephews. Dick will be buried next to his beloved wife, Marion, at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, Maine on June 1, 2020. With attendance currently limited, services will be filmed and available for viewing shortly after the services take place. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visiting Hours: Monday, June 1, 2020 9:00 A.M.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020