|
|
LAHAM, Richard W. Ret. BPD Of Estero, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, August 13, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Lynne (Anderer). Loving father of Nichole McCann and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Timothy Laham and his wife Jennifer (McIrney) of West Roxbury, and Amy Laham of Attleboro. Loving grandfather "Jido" of Kallie, Billy, Kyle, Blake and Emma. Dear brother of Mary Shagoury and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, Khalil "Charles" G. Laham of Westwood, and the late Emily Hurrell. Devoted cousin of Gregory H. Laham and his wife Deborah of Westwood. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral Mass will be private, but available to be seen, via streaming, on the St. Theresa of Avila Parish YouTube channel, Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 p.m., at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and visitors must observe social distancing and limit their time at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's memory can be made to Cops For Kids With Cancer, Inc., PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment in the St. James the Apostle Section of St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Richie was a dedicated Boston Police Office for over 30 years and he served his beloved Parkway community in many ways over the years. Guestbook and obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020