Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Laham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Laham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Laham Obituary
LAHAM, Richard W. Ret. BPD Of Estero, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, August 13, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Lynne (Anderer). Loving father of Nichole McCann and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Timothy Laham and his wife Jennifer (McIrney) of West Roxbury, and Amy Laham of Attleboro. Loving grandfather "Jido" of Kallie, Billy, Kyle, Blake and Emma. Dear brother of Mary Shagoury and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, Khalil "Charles" G. Laham of Westwood, and the late Emily Hurrell. Devoted cousin of Gregory H. Laham and his wife Deborah of Westwood. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral Mass will be private, but available to be seen, via streaming, on the St. Theresa of Avila Parish YouTube channel, Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4-8 p.m., at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and visitors must observe social distancing and limit their time at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's memory can be made to Cops For Kids With Cancer, Inc., PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment in the St. James the Apostle Section of St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Richie was a dedicated Boston Police Office for over 30 years and he served his beloved Parkway community in many ways over the years. Guestbook and obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -