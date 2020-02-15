Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DELOREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD LAWRENCE DELOREY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD LAWRENCE DELOREY Jr. Obituary
DeLOREY, Richard Lawrence Jr. Age 70, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Rick was born in Brighton, Massachusetts on March 2, 1949 to the late Richard and Mary Ita DeLorey. He attended St. Joseph's elementary and St. Mary's High schools in Waltham, MA. Rick graduated from Providence College with a degree in Biology in 1970. A proud American, Rick then enlisted in the United States Navy where he had a distinguished thirty year military career, earned three graduate degrees, was awarded multiple accommodations and honors, served in multiple commands in the US and abroad, and retired as a Commander in 2000. Rick is survived by his daughter, Kara DeLorey of Pensacola, FL; siblings, Susan Aubuchon of Kennebunk, ME, Christine Donahue and her husband, John of Hull, MA, Peter DeLorey and his partner, Diane Gorrow of East Hempstead, NH, and Shawn DeLorey and his wife, Catharine de Lacy of Charlotte, NC; and his eight beautiful nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Rick during his stay at The Terrace at Brightmore, Atrium Pineville and more recently, The Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore. The family is also very grateful for all the kind messages, calls and prayers of support they have received over the past few days. A Memorial Service celebrating Rick's life will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the chapel at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Following the Service, the family will receive friends at a reception at the home of Shawn and Catharine at 3330 Indian Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Rick to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., CHARLOTTE, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - (704) 650-4511

View the online memorial for Richard Lawrence Jr. DeLOREY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -