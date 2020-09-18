GRIFFIN, Richard Lee "Dick" We Will Miss You, Griff Age 80, of Milton, MA and Chocorua, NH, husband of the late Elinor (Ellie) S. Griffin (Santuccio) and father of the late Kurt R. Griffin, died peacefully with family at his son Matt and partner Shann Kerner's home in Milton on September 14, 2020. Dick is also survived by his brother, Philip Griffin and wife Nancy Griffin of Freedom, NH, his grandchildren, Sophie, Alex and Will Griffin, of Medfield, MA, and granddaughter Avery Buckley Griffin of Hingham, MA. After a distinguished career as a beloved teacher and coach at Milton Academy, Richard retired to Chocorua, NH, in the home he built with his adored wife and sons. Dick and Ellie were married for 52 years until her passing in 2016. Richard was born in Norwood, MA to Philip and Emma Griffin in 1940. He grew up in the New Bedford, MA area and attended Wheaton College (Illinois) and Gordon College, where he met Ellie before beginning a career in education. He taught US history and coached wrestling and football. At Hamilton Wenham HS, he was nicknamed SugarBear and won 3 consecutive Cape Ann League Wrestling Championships. He went on to Milton Academy, where his wrestling teams won 14 dual meet championships, including 10 straight, and 11 tournament championships, including the New England Prep in 1986. "Griff" was inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame for his achievements and contributions to the sport. He coached both of his sons, Matt and Kurt, and was an amazing father, and not just to them. Many times, Dick and Ellie took students into their home and their hearts. He was a proud and loving Grampy to his 4 grandchildren, delighting in spending time with them and watching their games. Dick touched and helped many people over his career, but also in his life. He was gentle yet tough, and known for his wry sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for anyone within his means. He was truly a selfless and compassionate man. Dick's work ethic and toughness were well known and proven by the beautiful home he built largely himself in Chocorua, all during summers and vacations. And as a cancer survivor of almost 30 years, Dick faced much adversity with patience, grace, and seldom a complaint. He lovingly cared for Ellie 24/7 in her long battle with cancer, and was at her side when she passed. Richard was compassionately cared for by VNACare Hospice in Matt's home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Dick and Ellie's names to either VNACare or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, who did such amazing work for both Ellie and Dick. A simultaneous in-person (socially distant) and virtual memorial will be held in Chocorua, NH on October 3. For information or to share memories or photos, please email rememberingdickelliecub@gmail.com