RICHARD LEIGH CAHOON
CAHOON, Richard Leigh Of Naples, FL, formerly of Waltham, February 23, 2020. Besides his beloved wife, Marguerite Cahoon he is survived by his children, Christopher J. Cahoon and his wife, Brenda, of Burlington and Erica A. Campagna and her husband, Robert, of Canton and by his grandchildren, Jaime, Joshua and Jason Cahoon and Rachel, Nicholas and Brian Campagna. Family and friends are invited to his Graveside Services on Saturday, November 28th at 12 noon in Mt. Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
