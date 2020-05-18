Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD LEO HARNOIS

RICHARD LEO HARNOIS Obituary
HARNOIS, Richard Leo Of Waltham, formerly of Arlington, passed away suddenly on May 16th. Beloved son of Frances (Pinnelli) Harnois and the late Leo F Harnois. Loving nephew of Madeline Pinnelli of Somerville and the late Pasquale L Pinnelli. Dear grandson of the late George F. and Mary Frances (Brown) Harnois and Francis X. and Margaret (Crouse) Pinnelli. Funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to of Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
