YOUNG, Richard Logsdon Born November 22, 1932, in Rushville, IL to Ralph M. and Georgia L. Young, brother of James Ralph Young (older, deceased) and John Kent Young (younger). Although the three brothers lived across the country, they made efforts to vacation together with their wives and children as they remained close as brothers. Dick went to school in Bethany and Sterling, IL and when the family moved to Rockford he graduated from West High School in 1951. Richard was educated at University of Illinois and earned a Ph.D from Brown University. He worked for many years as a biochemist and lab director at New England Nuclear and later Dupont, Boston. Later he earned an MBA at the Boston University and went on to serve in the Peace Corps in Romania as a business consultant. Dick was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Newtons in Newton Centre, MA since 1960. He served his church as treasurer, property czar and usher - always serving with a smile. Dick lived a long life; enjoying travel, a good book, and watching the backyard bird feeder. He will be remembered as a cheerful giver, always willing to lend a hand, have a laugh, and offer a ready smile to everyone he met. Dick leaves his wife Mary Jane Young, daughters Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Martha, stepdaughter Lisa Eck, son-in-law Dave Ripp, stepson John Eck, grandsons Andrew Sheaff, Robert Sheaff, Isaac Ripp, granddaughters Hillary Sheaff, Sarah Salvucci, Fiona Ripp, great-granddaughter Addilyn. Brother John and wife Katey and sister-in-law Frances Young and their children are among the many with fond memories of Dick. First wife Joyce (Larson) Young's family; Dean Randall and Char Larson and many Larson cousins mourn his passing. Visitation Services will be held at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre Street, NEWTON, on Friday, May 31st, from 4:00-7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Newtons, 1310 Centre St., at Cypress St., Newton Centre, MA on June 1st at 2:00. Family will be available for Visitation prior to the Service, starting at 1:00. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Newtons, 1310 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 A Celebration of Life will be held in Dick's memory in the fall of 2019. To share a memory of Dick, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019