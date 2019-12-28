|
BRODERICK, Richard M. "Dick" Of Arlington, passed peacefully on December 25. Retired Boston teacher, basketball/baseball coach at Arlington Catholic High School, and graduate of St. Anselm's College. Beloved husband of Barbara (Moore) Broderick. Loving father of Richard, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Phoenix, AZ and Michael and his wife Lisa of Belmont. Dear grandfather to Ryan Broderick. Survived by nephews Frank Moore and his wife Helen and James Moore and his wife Valerie and sister-in-law Jane Broderick. Brother of the late Edward, Ronald and sister Dorothea Carroll. The Dockery family of James and Virginia, Mary and Charles, John and Virginia, Edward and Joan, William and Maureen. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Friday, Jan. 3 from 4-8pm. Funeral to commence on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:00am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am in the St. Camillus Church, Arlington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019