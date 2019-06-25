Boston Globe Obituaries
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2121
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish
West Harwich, MA
View Map
DOHERTY, Richard M. Of South Yarmouth, West Harwich, and Westwood, died peacefully on June 22, surrounded by his family at his home in South Yarmouth. Richard was the beloved husband of 60 years of Patricia (Ryan) Doherty, and the devoted father of Diane Fiset and her husband James of Duxbury; Richard Doherty of Cary, North Carolina; Christopher Doherty and his wife Angelene of Shawnee, Kansas; and Michael Doherty and his wife Erendira of Lakewood, California. He was the proud grandfather of 8 who will all miss their Bumpa. Richard was also a "Triple Eagle" earing his BS, Master's, and Law Degrees from his beloved Boston College. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Parish in West Harwich, Massachusetts on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Boston. For a more information about Richard's life please go to

www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute

508-398-2121
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
