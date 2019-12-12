|
|
DONAHUE, Richard M. Of Bedford, on Dec. 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Magurn). Loving father of Michael Donahue and his wife Dina of Westford and Timothy C. Donahue and his wife Lauren of Stow. Loving grandfather of Reilly Donahue, Olivia Donahue, Cameron Donahue, and Brienne Donahue. Brother of David Donahue, Charles Donahue, Mary Donahue, Peter Donahue, and George Donahue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sun., Dec. 15, 2019, 1pm to 4pm. Funeral from Shawsheen Home on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., BEDFORD, at 9am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive More info and directions: shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019