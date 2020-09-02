GLENNON, Richard M. Of North Andover, MA, age 88, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Nicknair Glennon, his daughter-in-law Stephanie Glennon of Newburyport, MA, his daughters Denise Glennon and her husband Gary Haubold of Malvern, PA, Mary Ann Glennon and her husband Dan VanRoosendaal of Morris Plains, NJ, Elizabeth and her husband Michael Sullivan of Haverhill, MA, Catherine and her husband James Murphy of Lexington, MA, sixteen grandchildren: Samuel, Emma, Noah and Suzannah Glennon, Lucy, Clara, Sophie and Cecelia Haubold, John and Elizabeth VanRoosendal, Brian, Stephen and Julia Sullivan, Luke, Sarah and Caroline Murphy, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son James Glennon, M.D. of Greenland, NH, and brothers John of Plymouth, MA, James of Abington, MA, Donald of Napa, CA, and Robert of Dana Point, CA. Visiting Hours: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
