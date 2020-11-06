1/1
RICHARD M. HULL Jr.
1934 - 2020
HULL, Richard M. Jr. Of Tewksbury and formerly of Reading, beloved husband of Maureen (Connery) Hull, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted father of Ellen Hull and her partner Bobby Coughlin, Mark Hull and his wife Alexis, Greg Hull and his wife Trisha and the late Richard Hull. Cherished grandfather of Jacquelyn Kettenring and her husband Stu, Michelle Connolly and her husband Chris, Richard Hull and his fianc?e Rose and Tyler Hull. Loving great-grandfather of Gavin and Malcolm. Loving son of the late Richard and Agnes (Carlson) Hull. Beloved brother of the late Barbara Laurie and the late Kenny Hull. Brother-in-law of Lawrence Connery and his wife Karen. Due to the restrictions with Covid-19, a Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information,

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Dick you will be missed. Every memory I had was with a smile. Always positive ....hope you're resting peacefully❤
Patti Finlayson
Acquaintance
