JACOBSON, Richard M. "Dick" Age 96, of Palm City, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Founding President and CEO of Fashion Footwear Assoc. of NY, he enjoyed golf, and music, and had his own band during WWII. He was one of the Founders of FFANY and QVC presents Shoes on Sale and has raised over $50 million for research and education of Breast Cancer. He flew over 50 missions during WWII and was stationed out of Barre, Italy, as a flight engineer. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Carole; daughter, Joanne (Edward) Corman of Palm City; stepdaughter, Jill (Dean) Gardiner; grandchildren, Stephanie Corman, Stacie Fedan, & Steven Fedan; stepgrandchildren Lia & Lexi Gardiner; & great-grandson, Hunter Jacobey Fedan. He was preceded in death by his son, William Jacobson. Services were held May 29th in the Chapel of Treasure Coast Seawinds, 950 SE Monterey Rd., STUART, with Rabbi Matt Durban officiating. Interment followed at South Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions as a memorial may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Drive, Boston, MA 02215. An online guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com Treasure Coast Seawinds 772-287-1985



View the online memorial for Richard M. "Dick" JACOBSON Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary