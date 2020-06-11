|
McCALL, Richard M. Of Arlington, MA passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Beloved son of Maureen (Hunt) and the late David McCall of Arlington. Cherished brother of Christine Haverty and her husband Michael of Arlington, David McCall of Arlington, and Katherine Long and her husband Stuart of Woburn. Devoted uncle to James, Katherine, Ryan, and Nolan. Rich is also survived by his loving aunt, Sister Maureen Joseph CSJ, uncle Joseph and aunt Ann Hunt of Lexington, and aunt Margaret Hunt of Arlington, as well as many cousins, countless friends, and his "personal man's best friend," Bennett. Rich attended UMass Amherst where he studied Journalism. His vibrant personality was always on display when he worked at Menotomy Grill and Tavern. He cherished the time he spent with his friends. His nieces and nephews loved playing with Uncle Rich. He was a diehard Boston sports fan. When there wasn't a game on, he enjoyed writing, practicing the guitar and finding new music. Rich's warmth, dry wit and commitment to others will be profoundly missed. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements will be private. A celebration of Rich's life will take place with his friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to JDRF http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/mccall To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020