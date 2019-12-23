|
|
McGRATH, Richard M. "Buddy" to his family and friends, died peacefully on December 19, 2019. He was 94 years old. Cherished son of the late Martin and Delia (Boyle) McGrath from Galway, Ireland. Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy on June 8, 1943, during World War II. He proudly served on the LST 139 during the invasion of Normandy and was honorably discharged in December 1945. Buddy married the love of his life, Ruth M. Harrington in June 1971. Buddy was dear brother of the late Edward J. McGrath and his wife Dorothy, the late Nora McGrath, and the late Eleanor and Lawrence Bohan and brother-in-law of Brendon Harrington. Beloved uncle of MaryAnn McKinnon and her husband Michael, Lawrence Bohan and his wife Linda, Patricia Bohan, John Bohan, Mary Cusick and her husband Francis, Cheryl Fahey and her husband John, Brian McGrath and his wife Carole, Kevin Harrington and his wife Karen, David Harrington, Mark Harrington, Edward Harrington and his wife Elizabeth. He will also be greatly missed by his three "grandsons" David, Michael and Patrick McKinnon of Bridgewater. His Funeral will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet) at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts, Connery Ave., Bourne at 11:30AM. Visiting Hours will be Thursday in the Funeral Home from 4:00PM – 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buddy's memory to the Disabled Veterans Charitable Service Trust, cst.dav.org or s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Boulevard, Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137.
View the online memorial for Richard M. McGRATH
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019