Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
RICHARD M. MORRISSEY Obituary
MORRISSEY, Richard M. Of Beverly, formerly of Melrose, died Feb. 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Mildred A. (Tryder) Morrissey. Loving father of Marie Ebersole of Natick, Jeanne Gamble of Beverly, Richard Morrissey & his wife Maureen of Nottingham, NH, and Christine Morrissey of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Jay Ebersole & his wife Emma of Attleboro. Also survived by his beloved cat, Leonardo. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on, Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10 AM. Interment with military honors to follow the Mass at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. WWII Navy Veteran & Retired LT on Boston Fire Department. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston MA 02135. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
