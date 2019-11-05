Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
RICHARD M. PETRAGLIA

RICHARD M. PETRAGLIA Obituary
PETRAGLIA, Richard M. Of Malden, Nov. 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Georgette (Carrozza) Petraglia. Son of the late Ralph & Grace (Marra) Petraglia. Loving father of Marisa Morello & her husband Scott of N. Reading, Jonelle Goncalves & her husband Alessandro of Saugus, and Brian Petraglia of Malden. Son-in-law of the late George Carrozza & Alba Carrozza. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Morello & Rylan & Brinley Goncalves. He is also survived by his loving dog Finn & nieces & nephews. Funeral Service will be held at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 8th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for Spinal Cord Injury, 300 1st Ave., Boston, MA 02129. For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
