PETRAGLIA, Richard M. Of Malden, Nov. 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Georgette (Carrozza) Petraglia. Son of the late Ralph & Grace (Marra) Petraglia. Loving father of Marisa Morello & her husband Scott of N. Reading, Jonelle Goncalves & her husband Alessandro of Saugus, and Brian Petraglia of Malden. Son-in-law of the late George Carrozza & Alba Carrozza. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Morello & Rylan & Brinley Goncalves. He is also survived by his loving dog Finn & nieces & nephews. Funeral Service will be held at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 8th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for Spinal Cord Injury, 300 1st Ave., Boston, MA 02129. For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019