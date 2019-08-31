|
ROME, Richard M. Captain Richard M. Rome (USNR), Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was 95. Devoted father of Dr. Lawrence Craig (Victoria Hawley Rome), and Jeffrey Owen Rome. Proud grandfather of Henry Ellis Rome and Nathaniel Hawley Rome. Devoted husband to Winifred H. Rome who predeceased him. Captain Rome, a WWII veteran, joined the Tufts University NROTC, and went to the Pacific on LST 777 in 1944. He was involved in a number of operations including the Philippines Campaign. He served as Commander of the LST 777 at war's end and led a flotilla of LSTs back to the US mainland. Captain Rome retired as a US Navy Reserve Captain in 1983. After the war, he did research on rocket fuels at MIT, worked for an engineering firm in Boston as a Nuclear Engineer and then became President of Maine Information Systems in Bangor, ME pioneers in computerized banking. Dick loved the Navy, the sea and his family and friends. He was an avid sailor and remarkable mariner. Services in the chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00pm. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019