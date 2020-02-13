|
SERVELLO, Richard M. Age 62 of Hudson, NH, formerly of Belmont, February 10, 2020. Son of the late James and Anne of Belmont, loving brother of Stephen (Diane) of Waltham and David (Debby) of Acton. Proud uncle to Erica, Mark, Alyssa, Francesca, Jimmy, Mikey and Bobby. Great-uncle to Alex, Everett and Addie. The family wishes to thank Rick's friend Scott Dubeck for his friendship and assistance as Rick's health declined. Scott's companion dog, Chance (R.I.P.), was a constant in Rick's life, bringing him much joy. Rick was extremely passionate when it came to his pets, music, Boston sports teams, politics, current and historical. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Donations in Rick's memory to ASPCA.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020