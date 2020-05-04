|
MAHONEY, Richard "Dick" Age 85, of Brighton, passed away after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications due to the COVID-19 virus at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Mahon) Mahoney for 58 years. Devoted father of Ann of Brighton, Mary Medeiros and her husband Larry of Salisbury, Catherine Mendalka and her husband John of Revere, Eileen of Brighton, Theresa of Somerville, and the late Margaret. Cherished brother of the late Patricia "Patsy" Sullivan. Loving brother-in-law of Pat and Norah Mahon of Dedham and Sarah Mahon of Galway, Ireland. Adoring grandpa of Elizabeth Rainville and her husband Greg, Suzanne Medeiros, Thomas Mahoney, Kaitlin Mendalka, and the late Lauren Medeiros. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a longtime Brighton resident and St. Columbkille's parishioner since 1966. Longtime member of the UFCW and Sheet Metal Workers Unions, the Knights of Columbus Council 121, and the Allston-Brighton Cara Club. The family is extremely grateful to Dr. James Strom and the dialysis staff of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for their care and kindness over the past decade. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Burial will be private. A Funeral Mass celebrating Richard's life will be scheduled at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020