MALLOY, Richard Of New Castle, NH. Richard Malloy, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Mr. Malloy was the son of the late Hartley L. and Mary (Galvin) Malloy and shared over 52 wonderful years of marriage with his loving wife, Carol (Hughes) Malloy. Richard grew up in Somerville, MA and put himself through Boston University Night School, earning his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He moved to Syracuse, NY for his first job with Smith Corona, where he was introduced to Carol on a blind date. They married in 1967 and relocated to Duxbury, MA, where they raised their family and made lifelong friends. He spent over 20 years at Cabot Corporation and finished his career at Tyco International, holding numerous positions in Corporate Accounting and Finance. Richard settled in his beloved New Castle in 1994. Although his career brought him great pleasure, it was his service to the community and others that gave him great joy. In retirement, Dick was actively engaged in the Seacoast SCORE Program for 17 years, assisting small business owners, serving as the program's treasurer for many years. Richard was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Parish in Duxbury and subsequently Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth, NH. He served as a case worker and treasurer for Portsmouth Catholic SHARE, a non-denominational emergency financial outreach program. His lifelong love of golf started as a teenage caddy at Winchester Country Club, and culminated with a visit to the Old Course, St. Andrews in 2019. Those who spent time with him were treated to his dry sense of humor and quick wit. He treasured time spent with his extended family and he relished being Papa to his beloved granddaughters. A devoted family man, and to all who knew him, the ultimate gentleman. In addition to his beloved Carol, Dick is survived by his son, Timothy Malloy and his wife, Susan, his daughters, Maureen Nava and her husband, Joseph and Mary Ellen Bell and her husband, Jonathon and his grandchildren, Ava and Sophia Malloy. He also leaves his siblings, David Malloy and his wife, Marie, Paul Malloy and his wife, Susan and Mary Izzo and her husband, Edward. He adored his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended Gallagher family. He was predeceased by his sister, Judith (Malloy) McNamara. It deeply saddens us that we cannot include all his loving friends and family in his farewell. The Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. We look forward to a celebration of his life with everyone in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Portsmouth Catholic SHARE Fund, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Dick's memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020