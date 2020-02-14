|
DUDLEY, Richard Mansfield "Dick" Of Newton, died in Boston on January 19 at the age of 81. Dick was Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at MIT, where he taught from 1967-2015. As described by the editors of "Selected Works of R.M. Dudley" (Springer 2010), Dick is regarded as one of the most influential mathematicians in the latter half of the 20th century for his development of "Probability and Mathematical Statistics." Dick published over 100 articles, numerous books and monographs, and mentored 32 PhD students. His work continues to influence contemporary statistics and mathematical foundations of machine learning. His most cited work is his book "Real Analysis and Probability." Dick graduated from Harvard in 1959 and received a PhD from Princeton in 1962. He taught at Berkeley from 1962-66. While at Berkeley, he volunteered as a public radio news writer and broadcaster for KPFA. When he was a child, his parents bought a summer house on Little Squam Lake in New Hampshire, where Dick developed his love of hiking. As an adult, he led Sierra Club outings to the White Mountains and was Editor of the "AMC White Mountain Guide", 22nd Edition, 1979. Dick and his wife, Liza Martin, traveled in Europe frequently. He loved hiking in the French Alps, where his most ambitious climb was up Mont Blanc. Dick also loved classical music, and later in life became a devoted Wikipedia contributor to articles about composers including Amy Beach, Dvorák, Mozart, and Clara Schumann. He was a lifelong Democrat and supported many Progressive candidates (particularly those endorsed by EMILY's list) and organizations working for peace, social justice and conservation. Despite all his accomplishments, Dick was a quiet, modest, and kind man. He is deeply missed by his wife, Elizabeth (Liza) Martin, his sisters Edith D. Sylla and Alice D. Carmel, and their family members: Richard E. Sylla (brother-in-law) and nieces Anne Sylla, Margaret S. Padua, and Genevieve M. Carmel. Memorial Contributions may be made in Dick's name to The Environmental Defense Fund, www.edf.org or Partners in Health, www.pih.org For full obituary or to share a memory of Dick, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020