Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Julia Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Linwood Cemetery
132 State Road Bypass
Weston, MA
View Map
RICHARD "PUDGY" MARTIN Jr.

RICHARD "PUDGY" MARTIN Jr. Obituary
MARTIN, Richard Jr. "Pudgy" Of Weston, September 8, 2019. Husband of the late M.E. "Sybil" (Melanson) Martin. Father of Karen L. Martin of Lexington and Richard P. Martin, III of Bellingham. Brother of Janet Hemenway of Burlington, Robert Martin of Hudson and the late Rose Catino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Pudgy's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, September 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
