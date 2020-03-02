|
KAZANJIAN, Richard Martin "Dick" Dick died peacefully at his Burlington, MA home, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on February 29, 2020.
Born September 8, 1935 in Stoneham, MA to John and Victoria (Derderian) Kazanjian, Dick spent his youth in Watertown and Medford, MA. After graduation from Tufts University in 1958, he proudly served as an Artillery officer in the United States Marine Corps, with service aboard ship and on land in several countries. Dick and his family lived in Winchester, MA for 52 years.
Dick leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Cynthia (Hintlian), son Rick of Chandler, AZ, daughter Andrea Krikorian and her husband Neil Krikorian, and his extraordinary grandsons Vaughan and Cole Krikorian of Tyngsboro, MA. He is also survived by brother-in-law Aram Hintlian and his wife Becky, sister-in-law Nancy Hintlian (FL), and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces. As the eldest of five children, he was predeceased by his brother John Kazanjian, and survived by remaining siblings, Barbara Purks, (CA), and Robert and Edward Kazanjian (FL).
Guests are kindly invited to Visiting Hours at The First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 5th. Funeral Services will be held at the First Armenian Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6th. Interment will be at the Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer Street, Winchester, MA, immediately following Funeral Services.
In honor of Dick, please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider donations to the First Armenian Church of Belmont, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA and the Armenian Missionary Association/City of Smile (Children with Cancer), 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020